M6 LIVE: Motorway closed with severe delays after lorry crash in Cheshire

The M6 is closed between J17 - J18 after a serious crash in Cheshire today (Tuesday, September 7).
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:32 pm
There are currently delays of around two-and-a-half hours in both directions and over 9 miles of queueing traffic due to the emergency closure near Holmes Chapel this afternoon.
The motorway remains closed whilst police accident investigators work at the scene.
