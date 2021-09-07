M6 LIVE: Motorway closed with severe delays after lorry crash in Cheshire

The M6 is closed between J17 - J18 after a serious crash in Cheshire today (Tuesday, September 7).

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 2:32 pm
There are currently delays of around two-and-a-half hours in both directions and over 9 miles of queueing traffic due to the emergency closure near Holmes Chapel this afternoon.

The motorway remains closed whilst police accident investigators work at the scene.

