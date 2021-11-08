M6 reopens after serious van crash between Leyland and Standish
The M6 has reopened following a serious crash earlier this morning (Monday, November 8).
Lanes were closed overnight after a van overturned on the motorway between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) at around 12.30am.
Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene whilst a full closure was in place on the northbound carriageway until 6.15am.
Two lanes of the southbound carriageway were also closed for urgent repair work after the crash damaged the central barriers.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for details on any injuries.
Highways tweeted: "Traffic has returned to normal, earlier overturned car and emergency barrier repairs earlier on M6 Northbound at J27 A5209 Crow Orchard Road (Standish).
"Road reopened between J27 and J28 by 6.15am and all the cones removed by 6:45am after a serious accident involving a car which overturned just after 00.30am, damaging the barriers where the Southbound lane has since re-opened."
