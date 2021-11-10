M6 southbound closed after lorry "comes off motorway" between Leyland and Standish

There is a full closure currently in place on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish).

The accident involves a lorry which has "come off the road" and overturned near Charnock Richard Services at around 8.50am.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are at the scene.

The lorry crashed on the M6 between Leyland and Standish this morning (Wednesday, November 10)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were made aware by Highways at about 8.50am that a lorry had shed its load on the M6 just after Charnock Richard services.

"We attended with paramedics. It isn’t clear as yet whether the driver has been taken to hospital or just checked over at scene.

"It looks like a lane one closure is in place."