M6 to remain closed for hours as police investigation launched and '800 litres of diesel' cleared

National Highways has advised drivers that the M6 remains closed northbound between junctions 17 (Sandbach) 18 (Sproston Green) following a serious incident.

The three-vehicle collision occurred at around 8.10am this morning (September 7), causing a lorry to strike a railway bridge.

The northbound carriageway is not expected to reopen before this evening's peak traffic hours as a police-led investigation will be carried out at the scene.

800 litres of diesel also has to be cleared.

National Highways Traffic Operations Manager Chris Martin said: "We would advise road users to avoid travelling in the local area and use alternative routes if possible."

There is a two-hour delay stretching back 6.5 miles on the approach to the scene.

There was a two-hour delay stretching back 6.5 miles on the approach to the scene. (Credit: Highways England)

All trapped traffic has been released by temporarily opening lane 4 and also turning around vehicles.

The following diversion is in place:

Follow solid diamond:

- Exit at junction 17 and travel eastbound on A534

- Turn left onto A50 and travel north

- Please note there is a low bridge 4.8m/ 16ft prior to A54

- At Holmes Chapel turn left onto A54, travel west and re-join M6 at junction 18

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.