M61 closed for 8 hours overnight after serious crash near Chorley

Emergency services were called to the motorway between junctions 8 (Chorley, A6) and 6 (Horwich) at around 8pm.

The M61 was closed in both directions for 8 hours whilst police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Lancashire Police, who led the incident along with North West Motorway Police Group, has not released details on casualties at this stage.

Emergency services were called to the motorway after a serious crash between junctions 8 (Chorley, A6) and 6 (Horwich) at around 8pm last night (Wednesday, November 17)

But National Highways, who assisted with traffic management at the scene, described the crash a "serious incident".

Diversions were in place for motorists until the motorway was fully reopened at 4am.