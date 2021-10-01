M61 lane closure after crash near Chorley with fire and ambulance at the scene

One lane (of three) is blocked on the northbound carriageway just after junction 8 (A674 Millennium Way, Chorley).

Police, fire crews and paramedics are at the scene, but North West Ambulance Service said no-one has been seriously injured.

National Highways say the lane closure will remain in force between Chorley and junction 9 (Preston South, Blackburn, Burnley, M65) whilst the vehicles are recovered.

A lane closure is in place after a crash on the Preston-bound M61 in Chorley this morning (Friday, October 1)

Congestion is building and traffic is queued back to the motorway interchange at Clayton Brook and Highways say delays are expected until around 9.45am.