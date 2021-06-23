M61 lane closure after crash near Rivington Services

All southbound traffic was stopped between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) after a crash on the motorway at around 6.45am.

Police and ambulance crews attended, but details on any injuries is not yet known.

Traffic was stopped for around 20 minutes before being released just before 7am.

A lane closure remains in place on the M61 after a crash near Rivington Services this morning (Wednesday, June 23)

Lane 2 and 3 have reopened, but lane 1 remains closed and is causing some residual congestion around Chorley.

Highways England said lane 1 should also reopen shortly, once the stricken cars have been recovered from the hard shoulder.

