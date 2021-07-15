M61 lane closures and delays after crash near Chorley

Update: This closure has now been lifted and the motorway has fully reopened.

Police closed two lanes on the northbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley A6) and 9 (Clayton Brook, M65) after the crash at around 10am.

One lane has since reopened, but Lane 3 remains shut whilst traffic officers wait for the crash vehicle to be recovered.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage, but North West Ambulance Service has been approached for details.

A spokesman for Highways said: "One lane is closed with queueing traffic due to an accident on the M61 Northbound between J8 A674 Millennium Way (Chorley) and J9 M65 J2 (Clayton Brook).

"Lane three (Of three) remains closed. All traffic was briefly held between 10am and 10.05am."

The agency said it expects all motorway lanes to be fully reopened by 12pm.

There is also an ongoing lane closure further north at Tebay Services, between junctions 38 and J39, to allow a fitter to safely change the offside tyre on a lorry.

Recovery and traffic officers are currently at the scene and the lane is expected to remain shut until around 11.45am.