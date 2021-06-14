M61 reopens after "concern for welfare" incident in Chorley

Officers and ambulance crews rushed to the scene in response to the "concern for welfare" report at around 4.25am.

Police said they were able to safely resolve the situation before reopening the M61 at junction 8 shortly before 5am.

A police spokesman confirmed: "It was a concern for welfare – all resolved now."

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the M61 near Botany Bay in Chorley at 4.25am this morning (Monday, June 14) in response to a "concern for welfare" report. Pic: Google

Police had asked motorists to avoid the M61 at Chorley and had warned of delays whilst police and emergency services worked at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "There is an ongoing incident on the M61 Southbound at Botany Bay, Chorley, please avoid the area at this time.

"There will be delays going southbound."

