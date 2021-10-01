M61 reopens after crash near Chorley
A lane closure was in place after a crash on the Preston-bound M61 in Chorley this morning (Friday, October 1).
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:04 am
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:38 am
One lane (of three) was blocked on the northbound carriageway just after junction 8 (A674 Millennium Way, Chorley).
Police, fire crews and paramedics attended, but North West Ambulance Service said no-one has been seriously injured.
National Highways say the lane closure was in force between Chorley and junction 9 (Preston South, Blackburn, Burnley, M65) whilst the vehicles are recovered.
It led to queuing traffic back to the motorway interchange at Clayton Brook before the lane was reopened at around 10am.