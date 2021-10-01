M61 reopens after crash near Chorley

One lane (of three) was blocked on the northbound carriageway just after junction 8 (A674 Millennium Way, Chorley).

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended, but North West Ambulance Service said no-one has been seriously injured.

National Highways say the lane closure was in force between Chorley and junction 9 (Preston South, Blackburn, Burnley, M65) whilst the vehicles are recovered.

A lane closure is in place after a crash on the Preston-bound M61 in Chorley this morning (Friday, October 1)