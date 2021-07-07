M65 in Bamber Bridge reopens after two-day closure caused by oil spillage

The section of M65, between junctions 1 (M6 J29) and J1a (A6), had been closed to allow for resurfacing after an oil spillage on Monday morning (July 5)

You can read our full report on the 48 -hour closure and the traffic chaos it caused here.

The road reopened at 6am after nearly 48 hours of resurfacing and other works were completed overnight.

Highways England said more than 700 tonnes of asphalt has been used to resurface the roundabout and slip roads, whislt carriageway markings have also been repainted.

But shortly after 8am this morning (Wednesday, July 7), the same stretch of M65 was again shut by police due to another crash, just an hour after reopening.

All traffic was stopped for around 30 minutes whilst the eastbound vehicle was recovered from the scene, before the motorway reopened at 8.40am.

According to the AA, traffic is currently running smoothly along the M65, M6 and M61 around Preston and South Ribble this morning.

No injuries have been reported.

How did the spillage happen?

Highways England says the vehicle responsible for the oil spillage hadn't been involved in a collision, but had initially been travelling eastbound on the M65 when the spillage occurred.