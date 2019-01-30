Major delays in Chorley after 'jackknifed' lorry blocks busy A road

A major road in Chorley has been blocked this morning due to a jackknifed lorry.

The AA is reporting that the A6 Preston Road is blocked due to a "jackknifed truck" at the road's junction with Buckshaw Avenue, outside TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

The jackknifed lorry

The incident is causing severe delays in Chorley, with queues going on to the northbound M61 at junction eight.

READ MORE: SCHOOL CLOSURES: These are the 34 schools closed across Lancashire due to snow and ice

Traffic is also queuing north on the A6 into Clayton-le-Woods, an average speed of five to 10 mph being reported.

LIVE BLOG: Travel chaos and schools closed as snow and ice hits Lancashire

Elsewhere in Chorley, the B5252 Ackhurst Road is also blocked at the roundabout with Copperwood Way due to an accident involving a lorry, close to St Mary's Catholic School and Nursery, affecting traffic near to the Common Bank Industrial Estate.

It means that traffic on the A581 Southport Road is being diverted on to Preston Road in Euxton or towards Chorley town centre.