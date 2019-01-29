Man, 34, dies 13 days after M6 hard shoulder smash

A man has died in hospital from injuries he received in a multi-vehicle smash on the M6 almost two weeks ago.

Police say the 34-year-old, from Blackburn, was struck by a car while he was standing behind a crash barrier on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway.

Seconds earlier his car, a BMW, had struck the central barrier in atrocious weather. Officers say he climbed out and crossed the motorway to wait beyond the hard shoulder.

But a Skoda Octavia, also travelling north, was involved in a collision with him.

He suffered a serious head injury, fractures to the upper body and internal injuries. He was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Sunday.

The Skoda driver, a 41-year-old man from Edinburgh, was not injured.

The smash happened around 3pm on Wednesday January 16. It was one of several collisions reported at the same time close to junction 35 for Carnforth and Morecambe, involving up to eight vehicles.

A second collision, involving five vehicles, happened almost simultaneously on the southbound carriageway on the southbound carriageway. No serious injuries were reported and the road re-opened a short time later.

The M6 was closed northbound for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene and vehicles were recovered.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the incident, including dashboard mounted camera footage of the collisions.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are very tragic circumstances and my thoughts, and those of my team, are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.

“We continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information comes forward. We understand there were exceptional weather conditions during the time of the collisions and would ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Furthermore, if you helped to move any of the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder before police arrived, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0843 of January 16.