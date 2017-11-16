Man injured in Penwortham crash remains in hospital in 'serious but stable condition'

A man who suffered serious injuries when a car mounted a pavement and crashed into him in Penwortham is still recovering in hospital, say police.

Read more at:​Road closed in Penwortham after pedestrian hurt



The accident happened at around 3.15pm across from Ribble Vets on Liverpool Road, when police say a red Volkswagen Golf collided with a 34-year-old local man.

The man suffered various injuries to his head, neck, face and legs and was taken to Royal Preston where according to officers, he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to make contact.

Sgt Steve Hardman from the Road Policing Unit said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the injured pedestrian who is in hospital after being seriously injured as a result of the collision.

“We are trying to piece together exactly what has happened prior to the collision and identify where possible why this has occured

“If you have any information that you think could help, please get in contact with us at your earliest opportunity.”

The driver of the Golf, a 76-year-old Tarleton woman, was treated for shock and minor injuries at Royal Preston hospital but was discharged later that evening.

The road was closed for three hours whilst an investigation took place at the scene.

You can report information by calling Sgt Steve Hardman on 07967 828713 or by emailing 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference 934 of November 15.