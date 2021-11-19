Motorists warned of road closure on main route as Preston cycle 'superhighway' work gathers pace

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, will be closed daily between 9am and 3pm from Monday, November 29 to Friday, December 10 as it carries out work to construct a continuous two-way cycle track between Penwortham town centre and Broadgate in Preston.

The closure is of both lanes to allow for completion of the cycle lane, which will involve fully resurfacing the road and applying new road markings. Council bosses say the work is being scheduled outside peak traffic times to minimise disruption, and a signed diversion will be in operation while the closure is in place.

Construction started on the Penwortham to Preston Cycle Superhighway scheme last month. So far much of the work has focused on widening Liverpool Road on Penwortham Hill to make room for the new cycle lane to be constructed.

County Councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport said: “Work is progressing well on the construction of this section and December will be a very busy period for the teams on site as they work to return Liverpool Road back to use.

“The closure of Liverpool Road will only be in place between school times to avoid disruption at peak times and this section of the new cycle track will soon be open for people to use and enjoy.”

The Penwortham to Preston Cycle Superhighway is being delivered by Lancashire County Council and funded by the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund (Tranche 2). The scheme aims to provide for a significant potential demand for cycling along this route. John Horrocks Way provides a convenient alternative for through traffic and has helped to reduce congestion in Penwortham along Liverpool Road.

The works will link the cycle track that was recently constructed as part of the Tesco development on Liverpool Road with the section introduced across Penwortham Bridge, as part of complementary works to support the Bypass.