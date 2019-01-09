Multiple-vehicle crash on M62 causing significant delays this morning

Lanes are closed and traffic is at a standstill on the M62 after a multi-vehicle collision on the M62 this morning.

A number of vehicles collided between eastbound junctions 11 (Warrington) and 12 (Manchester, Manchester Airport, Salford) at around 6.45am.

Traffic is at a standstill on the M62 near Manchester after a multi-vehicle collision this morning.

Police and emergency services are on the scene.

Significant delays are expected and queuing traffic is building with lane 4 (of 4) currently blocked by the stricken vehicles.

According to Highways England, the incident is expected to clear between 8.15am and 8.30am, with delays of up to an hour against expected traffic.

More to follow...