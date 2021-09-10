Mystery surrounds Lancashire incident after man found with two broken ankles in motorway underpass

The 19-year-old man was found after police were called to the M58 pedestrian underpass at around 12.10pm on Thursday, August 9.

Detectives believe the man may have been in a road traffic collision involving a motorbike.

The man - who suffered head injuries and two broken ankles - was taken to hospital where police said he remains in a "serious condition".

Officers said it was "unclear at this stage exactly what has happened," but an investigation has been launched.

"We are now appealing for anyone who either witnessed the incident or was in the area beforehand to get in touch as they may have information that can help with our enquiries," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0631 of September 9.

You can also report it online HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

