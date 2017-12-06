New rural bus routes on their way to better city links

New bus routes starting in Lancashire next week will see public transport restored to a number of villages, and more frequent services making travel much easier on other routes

The new services will start on Monday (December 11) after Lancashire County Council’s new administration agreed to make an extra £1m available to support bus services, increasing the budget to £3m.

Within the improvements are changes to buses serving areas of Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire, restoring links to rural villages, and increase the number of buses.

A network of Fylde Villager services will restore links to rural villages and increase the number of buses on routes between Preston, Lytham and Blackpool.

These services will be operated by Rotala Preston Bus.

County Coun Andrew Snowden, lead member for highways and transport, said: "These new buses will transform travel in many rural areas of Lancashire by restoring public transport to villages which currently have none, and making it far more convenient to use the bus in other places where there are currently only a handful of services each day.

"Good public transport supports our economy by making sure that everyone has the opportunity to access work and education. It is also vital for people to carry out everyday tasks such as doing their shopping, visiting family and friends, and getting to health appointments.

"We've worked hard to make sure these proposals make the most impact with the resources available and already know from feedback we've received that many people are looking forward to having a decent bus service again."

Other significant improvements include:

• A new network of Pendleside Link services to restore rural village links and increase the number of buses across the Ribble Valley, Burnley and Pendle. These services will be operated by Boomerang Travel.

• Improvements to some services in Lancaster, with revised timetables for the Carnforth to Silverdale service, and the Lancaster to Knott End service to provide better links with trains and improve service reliability. These services will be operated by Kirkby Lonsdale Coach Hire Ltd.

For a full breakdown of local bus service improvements visit the Lancashire County Council website here.