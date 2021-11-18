One lane closed on M61 after crash between junctions 5 and 6

One lane was closed on the M61 between junctions 5 (Hunger Hill Interchange) and 6 (Horwich Interchange) at approximately 4.45pm today (November 18).

Congestion was building in the area following the collision, with the AA reporting average speeds of around 10mph.

Eyewitnesses said the collision involved multiple vehicles and at least three fire engines attended the scene.

All lanes reopened at around 6.20pm and traffic has since returned to normal.

In an earlier statement, a spokesman for National Highways said: "The M61 northbound J5 (Wigan, Bolton, Westhoughton A58) to J6 (Horwich, Chorley, A6027, A6)

"One lane has been closed due to a collision.

"Traffic Officers, GMP Traffic and North West Motorway Police are currently at the scene."

