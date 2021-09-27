Person found dead on railway tracks in Burscough

A person was found dead at the scene on the railway line near New Lane station in Burscough, at around 1.42pm on Sunday (September 26). Pic: Google

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to reports of a body on the Wigan to Southport line near New Lane station in Burscough, at around 1.42pm.

An air ambulance and fire crews were also dispatched to the station, close to the Martin Mere bird sanctuary.

Sadly, paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

BTP said its officers are working to establish the full circumstances behind the person's death.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were called to New Lane station at 1.42pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.