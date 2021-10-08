Person rushed to hospital after car crashes into telegraph pole in Chorley

Fire crews were called to a road traffic collision in Mill Lane, Charnock Richard shortly after 11.15pm today (October 8).

The incident involved one vehicle which had collided with a telegraph pole.

One casualty was taken to hospital via ambulance following the collision, the fire service said.

Firefighters were in attendance for around 40 minutes.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

