'Police incident' closes M61 in both directions between junctions 6 and 8

The M61 was closed between junction 8 (Chorley North Link Interchange) and 6 (Horwich Interchange) at around 7.15pm today (Friday, November 5).

Southbound traffic was released around 15 minutes later, according to the AA.

North West Motorway Police said the closure was due to a "police incident".

An approximate reopening time was not provided.

