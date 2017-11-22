Road closed in Abbey Village after flooding

Drivers this morning are being warned of a road closure in Abbey Village.

Police say that part of Bolton Road has been closed due to flooding.

The road is closed in both directions between Lilac Grove and Dole Lane which is affecting traffic between Riley Green and Belmont.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and to plan extra time for their journey.

A spokesman for the police said: "Please be aware that part of Bolton Road in Abbey Village, Chorley is currently closed due to flooding."