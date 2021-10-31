Road closed in Eaves Lane in Preston due to serious traffic collision
Preston Police have advised motorists to avoid Eaves Lane in Preston due to a serious traffic collision with emergency having attended the scene.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 1:38 pm
A spokesperson for the police said: "We would advise avoiding the area and taking alternative routes, where possible.
"The road is likely to be closed for some time.
"Thank you for your assistance."
The police also said that 'persons are involved' in the collision, but wouldn't provide any more details at this time.