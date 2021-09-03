Rush hour crash closes M6 lane between Wigan and Standish

Update - 8.30am - All lanes are now open.

Police closed lane 1 (of 3) on the southbound M6 between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 26 (Orrell Interchange, M58) after a crash at around 7.55am.

Highways say recovery teams have attended to help tow the vehicles from the carriageway to safety.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.