'Severe delays' of 50 minutes on M6 near Preston due to heavy congestion

Highways England said the delays are on the M6 northbound between junction 27 (Shevington Interchange) and 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) this afternoon (May 31).

50 minutes delays have been reported in the area due to heavy congestion.

Traffic jams have also been causing "40-minute delays" on the M61 northbound to junction 8 (Horwich Interchange).

Motorists driving in the area have been advised to plan ahead,

More to follow...

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

Motorists travelling to Preston on the M6 have been warned of "severe delays" due to heavy congestion.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.