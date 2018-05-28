Severe delays on the M6 and M61 after two car smash

All four lanes of the M6 were closed this Bank Holiday Monday after a two car collision.

The incident took place on the northbound carriage at junction 31 for Preston at around 10:50am, with Highways England confirming traffic was held while the incident was dealt with.

Delays after a two car collision.

Delays of 19 minutes and an average speed of 10mph were reported by the AA, with queues crawling back to Leyland on the M6 and Whittle-le-Woods on the M61 as well as on the A59 from Samlesbury.

A spokesman for Highways England said traffic was kept moving through the hard shoulder with all four lanes being reopened at 11:30am.

They added that emergeny services were called to the scene but that it was a precautionary measure.