Severe delays on the M6 and M61 after two car smash

All four lanes of the M6 were closed this Bank Holiday Monday after a two car collision.
The incident took place on the northbound carriage at junction 31 for Preston at around 10:50am, with Highways England confirming traffic was held while the incident was dealt with.
Delays of 19 minutes and an average speed of 10mph were reported by the AA, with queues crawling back to Leyland on the M6 and Whittle-le-Woods on the M61 as well as on the A59 from Samlesbury.
A spokesman for Highways England said traffic was kept moving through the hard shoulder with all four lanes being reopened at 11:30am.
They added that emergeny services were called to the scene but that it was a precautionary measure.