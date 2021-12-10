In Lancashire 54 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 48 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during December, as well as two fixed locations and four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.

These are the Lancashire mobile speed camera locations during December

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during December:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham

B5268, Fleetwood Road South,Victoria Road East To Norcross Roundabout (30mph) Thornton

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys

A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall

A6, Main Road, Nr Orchard Close (30mph), Slyne

A6, Preston Lancaster Road, Cabus Nook Ln To Lancaster Rd (50mph), Cabus

A59 Sawley (60mph), Sawley

A681 Bocholt Way (30mph), Rawtenstall

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

A679 Blackburn Road (30mph), West End

B6241 Tom Benson Way (40mph), Preston

B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh

A59 Myerscough/Smithy Road (50mph), Mellor Brook

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford

A6 Garstang Rd, From Watling Street Rd To Moor Lane (30mph), Preston

A59, Clitheroe By-Pass (60mpn), Chatburn

A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury

A6 Garstang Rd, From Jepps Lane To James Tower Way (40mph), Broughton

A5085 Blackpool Rd, From Preston West To A5072 Tulketh Rd (30mph), Preston

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff

A6 Garstang Rd, From Lfrs Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston

A6 Lancaster Road, Nr Beaumont Gate Farm (30mph), Lancaster

A565 Southport New Road (50mph), Banks

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton

Speed Management;

Barton Road (30mph), Lancaster

St Vincents Road (30mph), Preston

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone

Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale

Clifton Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth

M65, Between Junctions 7&8 (70mph), Altham Lane

A584, Promenade/Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool

B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys

A586 The Avenue (30mph), Churchtown

Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes

A6177, Haslingden Road, Nr Hospital, Blackburn

A675 Hoghton Lane (30mph), Higher Walton

A586 Blackpool Rd (30mph), St Michael’s

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston

A673 Bolton Rd (30mph), Anderton

Roman Road (30mph), Blackburn

Whalley Old Road (30mph), Blackburn

Fixed mobile speed camera locations:

A586 Garstang Rd East, Poulton

Fishergate Hill

Motorways:

M6

M61

M55