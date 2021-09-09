This is when bridge repairs on M6 are expected to end following fatal lorry crash

Police were called to a serious collision on the northbound carriageway at around 8.05am today (September 7).

Officers discovered a blue and white HGV had collided with a railway bridge between junctions 17 (Sandbach) and 18 (Middlewich).

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A diversion was put in place while recovery work was undertaken, with the full road closure being removed shortly after 11pm.

But today (September 9), National Highways confirmed lane closures will remain in place for "the next few days".

"Two lanes are still closed following a bridge strike the other day, and will remain closed going into next week," a spokesman said.

Network Rail said there was no structural damage to the bridge but urgent repairs were needed to the brickwork.

National Highways have confirmed lane closures will remain in place on the M6 as emergency repairs are made to a railway bridge.

Queues of up to five miles have been building on the carriageway as a result of the lane closures.

Motorists have been urged to plan ahead if travelling in the area.

Anyone with any information about the collision can contact police by calling 101, quoting IML 1079063.

You can also visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.

