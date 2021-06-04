Three-vehicle crash on M6 near Preston closes lane as 70 minute delays reported

One lane was closed on the M6 northbound between junctions 31A (Haighton Interchange) and 32 (Broughton Interchange) shortly before 12.50pm today (June 4).

Traffic has been moving slowly for nearly 13 miles due to the crash and delays of 70 minutes have been reported.

The crash involved a lorry and two cars, according to eyewitness reports.

Emergency services have been called to the incident and road users have been asked to take care when passing the scene.

A spokesman for Highways England said: The M6 northbound J31A (Preston East, Longridge) to J32 (Broughton Interchange, Blackpool, Preston North).

"One lane has been closed due to a collision.

A lane was closed on the M6 northbound near Preston following a collision. (Credit: Highways England)

"Traffic Officers and Lancashire Road Police are currently at the scene."

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys or delay them if possible.

