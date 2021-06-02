Trains travelling through Preston disrupted after 'trespass incident' on railway tracks near Chorley

The incident was first reported in the Euxton Balshaw Lane area at around 1.45pm today (June 2).

Customers travelling between Preston and Wigan North Western experienced significant delays due to the lines being closed.

All lines have since been reopened but trains travelling through Preston may "still be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled or revised as services return to normal".

"We anticipate disruption will continue until 16:30," a spokesman for Northern Rail added.

More to follow...

Trains travelling through Preston were delayed for up to an hour, cancelled or revised due to the incident. (Photo by Galatas)