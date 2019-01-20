Tributes to loving grandad who died in Lake District road accident

A family has tonight paid a loving tribute to Michael Gilgun, known as Mick, who died in a road crash in Newby Bridge on Friday.

Mr Gilgun, 57, from Brookfield, Croston, was airlifted to hospital in Carlisle after the Renault Trafic van he was driving was involved in an accident on the A590 at lunchtime.

His daughter, Maria Ainsworth this evening paid a touching tribute to the dad of two and grandad of two, who was married to Diane.

She said: "Mick was a gas engineer from leaving school and took great pride in his work and the company he worked for he was born in Chorley which is where he lived all of his life

"Mick was a huge Manchester City fan and you very rarely saw him in any clothes that didn’t have the club's emblem on. He even taught the family parrot to sing Blue Moon he was that obsessed.

"Mick was always the joker at parties, family gatherings and always had a smile on his face.

"He especially always laughed at his own jokes which he was well known for and was always first up on karaoke with a Cliff Richard classic.

"He will be deeply missed by all those that knew him all the family,friends and work colleagues."

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "We were called at 12.37pm on Friday (January 18) to the A590 at Newby Bridge following the report of a one vehicle collision.

"The driver of a Renault Trafic van, a man, 57, from Lancashire, was airlifted to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

"He was later pronounced dead.

"The A590 was closed between the Greenodd and Meathop roundabouts as emergency services work continued."

Mick's daughter, Maria, added: "Can I just say from the minute we received this devastating news about my dad's accident I can honestly not thank everyone enough for doing everything they can to help him, from the police to the air ambulance the paramedics and also to people that were there when the accident took place all of us as a family will never forget it, thank you."