Preston Bus has announced it will start its limited festive schedules on Monday December 20 and services will not return to normal across the city until Tuesday January 4.

Eight days will see a Saturday timetable, four will have a Sunday service and there will be no buses at all on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

On Boxing Day there will be a special daytime service for just five selected routes - No 6 (Redscar Circular), No 8 (Moor Nook Circular), No 23 (Fulwood Asda Circular), No 35 (Tanterton Circular) and No 100 (Farringdon Park to Larches).

And on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve there will be an early finish on all services at around 6pm.

Here are the schedules:

Monday 20th, Tuesday 21st, Wednesday 22nd, Thursday 23rd - Saturday service.

Christmas Eve - Saturday service with an early finish.

Christmas Day - No services.

Boxing Day - Services 6/8/23/35/100 will be operate a special daytime timetable.

Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th - Sunday Service.

Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th - Saturday Service.

New Year's Eve - Saturday service with an early finish.

New Year's Day - No services.

Sunday 2nd, Monday 3rd - Sunday service.