Yellow weather warning as Met Office issues alert for heavy wind and rainfall for the north west.

Most parts of the north west of England will have some delays to road, rail air and ferry transport, with bus and train services also affected with some journeys taking longer than expected.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges also likely, with short term loss of power for other services possible.

It is likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray/and or large waves.