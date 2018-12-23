Tributes to Chorley FC's 'Golden Girl' Barbara

Tributes have been pouring in to one of Chorley FC's 'Golden Girls'.

The football club has paid tribute to one of its longest-term supporters Barbara Heaps, who has been going to Victory Park for more than 60 years - since she was just 11 years old.

Barbara Heaps supported Chorley FC since she was 11 years old

She was part of a group of long-term female fans known as the Golden Girls, who have become a fixture in the stands at the club, often handing out sweets to other fans during games.

Barbara's daughter Gill said: "Mum first came watching the Magpies with her grandad and after that was hooked.

“We have so many memories, including the famous Wimbledon and Wolverhampton Wanderers games.

"During those years we went home and away, watching the club every week in the GM Vauxhall Conference.

Rita Charnley, left, another of Chorley FC's 'Golden Girls' has recently passed away

“I’m sure people remember her most for being a ‘Golden Girl’ along with friends Rita, Maureen, Dorothy and Eileen. Over the years she helped with the programmes and raffle, but also ran the tea bar every week. She was also heavily involved with the Supporters Club, being Treasurer, and helping raise the profile of the club.”

During the years, Barbara was a confectioner, seamstress and care worker, also working in the Chorley FC shop on Market Street. Her role was selling merchandise and lottery tickets.

“Mum had been coming every year until a few season’s back when she started to become poorly,” Barbara’s other daughter Jacci added.

“On her door at the nursing home, there was even a picture of her with the Chorley FC badge. Over the years I remember her getting involved with the Chorley Carnival and sponsored walks to Burscough. After games on Saturday, she always attended functions and supported the club in every way possible.”

Chorley FC chairman Ken Wright said: "Barbara was a huge friend to the club and was known, liked and respected by many who attended matches at Victory Park.

"The news comes in the same year as the passing of Rita Charnley and these ladies have played such pivotal role in our history. We would like to pass on our condolences to Barbara’s friends and family at this difficult time."

Barbara’s funeral will be taking place at Coppull Parish Church on Friday, December 28 at 9.30am.