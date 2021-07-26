Two air ambulances respond to incident in Buckshaw Village
Emergency crews were called to an incident in Buckshaw Village this afternoon (July 26).
Two air ambulances landed in the field near Buckshaw Parkway railway station at approximately 2.45pm, eyewitnesses said.
Onlookers also reported a land ambulance had attended the scene as well as a police car.
It has since been confirmed paramedics were responding to an "incident at a private address".
One person has been taken to hospital by road, but North West Ambulance Service said they were "unable to provide any more details about this incident".
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.