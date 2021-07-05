Two cows rescued by fire crews in Chorley and Lancaster

Two fire engines from Chorley and Nelson were called at around 7.15am to help the frantic calf after it became trapped in the canal in Botany Bay today (Monday, July 5).

Swift-water rescue technicians entered the water and walked the animal to the nearest slipway around half-a-mile away.

Crews were in attendance for one-and-a-half hours.

Nearly four hours later - at 10.55am - three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Silverdale attended an animal rescue in Foley Lane, Slyne.

Fire crews used a Holmatro ram, sled, straps, and inflatable walkway to rescue the cow - which had become trapped in the treeline of a canal.

A swift-water rescue team was also called.

Crews remained on the scene for two-and-a-half hours.

