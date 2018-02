A industrial unit had to be condoned off following a fire in Preston this morning.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews to the blaze Brierley Street, near Aqueduct Street.

The incident saw the water safety system set off after a fire involving a commercial oven at Ribble Technology sand blasting and paint strippers premises.

A 15 metre cordon was put in place due to a large amount of steam coming from the premises and carbon monoxide being detected in the building.