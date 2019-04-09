'Untamed' greyhounds spotted chasing wild deer in woodland area of Buckshaw Village

Two greyhounds were spotted chasing deer in a woodland area of Buckshaw Village.

A resident who saw the dogs chasing the wild animals near Brookwood Way yesterday reported it to Residential Management Group (RMG), the company which manages housing developments on Buckshaw.

It has led the firm to issue an open letter to the community warning that it would be investigating the claims and anyone found responsible would be duly reported.

The letter states: “Two untamed greyhound dogs were seen chasing the three deer that live within the wild area of ancient woodland area.

“This is obviously a very serious matter and is being investigated. From our knowledge of the development it is most unlikely these dogs were from owners who were local.

“However it’s our duty to report such matters to all residents involved matters such as danger to the natural habitat which this is.

The letter continued: “I am very sorry to have to report such news but rest assured this matter is being looked into and anyone found responsible will be reported to local authorities.”

Signed by RMG property manager Simon Pearson, he urges anyone with information to contact the firm on 0345 002 4444 or customerservice@rmguk.com