Up to 20,000 could attend Chorley Flower Show in 2019

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend Chorley’s annual flower show in 2019 - its fourth year.

Horticultural businesses are now being encouraged to get their applications in to take part in the award-winning floral event.

Organisers of the show Chorley Council is now taking interest from professional exhibitors, traders and those interested in creating a show garden for the Astley Park-based event, which was launched in 2015.

Coun Alistair Bradley, leader of Chorley Council, said: “The flower show has proved a huge success for businesses since it started with many exceeding their expectations.

“Interest in the show is continuing to grow and our focus on gardening and horticulture is really helping to attract visitors who come to the show to buy products, as well as enjoy the entertainment.

“The one area of the show we are particularly keen to grow is the show gardens so if there are landscapers who are looking to generate more business this could be the perfect opportunity

The show will take place on Saturday and Sunday 27 and 28 July 2019, with applications closing in January.

It will feature a professional exhibitors’ marquee, show gardens, horticultural trade stands and talks from celebrity gardeners.

The 2018 show was rained off on its second day.

READ MORE