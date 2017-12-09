UPDATE: Accident causes long delays on M6

Two lanes of the M6 were closed following an accident.

NW Motorway Police reported a single car collision on the southbound carriageway close to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge at around 9.45am this morning (Saturday, December 12).

Heavy delays have been reported and traffic is being diverted off at J30 down the M61.

In a tweet to followers, NW Motorway Police urged drivers to be careful in the wintry conditions.

They said: "Please drive to the conditions... Slow down, extend following distance, use dipped headlights and be very careful on snow covered lanes."

Highways England took to social media to warn of poor visibility in the area due to falling snow and urged drivers to stay safe.

Police said there were no serious injuries.