UPDATE: Chorley Flower Show is now CANCELLED due to heavy rain

Chorley Flower Show has been cancelled due to safety fears following the heavy rain.

Despite organisers Chorley Council saying they had hoped to be able to open this afternoon, the event has now been called off.

Just minutes after saying they were trying to make the Astley Hall site safe enough to open after lunch, the council said it had made the decision on "safety" grounds.

A Facebook post read: "We’ve done all we can to get Chorley Flower Show on today but due to the ground conditions, high winds and rain we’ve taken the decision to cancel the event for the safety of visitors and people taking part in the show.

"We delayed a decision to give it as much chance as possible but after speaking to everyone involved we decided to cancel the event. The exhibitors and traders were in agreement with the decision.

"Information about refunds will be shared in the coming days.

"We appreciate everyone’s understanding and thanks to everyone who supported the event for what was a very successful event yesterday."

Rumours the show was cancelled had circulated on social media after people were turned away on Sunday morning while the site was made safe.

However the official decision was not taken until shortly before noon on Sunday.