Urgent appeal: Plea for donations as Chorley food bank experiences huge demand

A food bank in Chorley is desperately appealing for donations of specific foods as they experience high demand .

The Chorley Storehouse food bank, based at Living Waters church in Chorley, urgently needs the following:

Food bank appeal

Tinned stewing steak

Corned beef

Fray Bentos pies

Long -life semi-skimmed milk

Jam

The food bank, the only one serving the greater Chorley area, is currently the focus of our Project Feed Chorley campaign.

Alongside Chorley FM and Chorley FC, we are trying to raise £20,000 toward building a new food bank building in the current car park - the existing damp cellar is no longer fit for purpose.

In the run up to the festive period they are experiencing an exceptional level of referrals for families and individuals who need help.

To donate food, please drop off at Living Waters Church cafe on Bolton Street on Tuesdays or Fridays.

Alternately, Morrisons and Asda in Chorley have empty trolleys by the checkouts for donations which are regularly emptied by food bank volunteers.

