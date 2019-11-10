Urgent appeal to find missing Chorley woman Christine Clarke

A search is under way to find a missing Chorley woman, Christine Clarke, who has not been for more than 24 hours.

The 51-year-old was last seen at around 5.30am on Saturday (November 9) on the A6, close to Frederick's Ice Cream.

Officers said they are "very concerned" for her welfare and and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Chirstine is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall, of very slim build and has shoulder length brown hair with blonde streaks.

She was last seen wearing a bobble hat, a parka jacket, walking boots and a rucksack.

Anyone who may have seen her or who can help with the investigation is asked to call 01257 246225 or 101, quoting reference number 815 of November 9.