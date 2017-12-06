Van driver rescued from car after crash in Hoghton

A van driver was rescued from his car in Hoghton this morning following a two vehicle crash, say fire services.

Two fire engines were called to attend the incident which happened just before 8am on Quaker Brook Lane.

Crews from Preston stabilised the vehicle to allow paramedics to access the driver who was complaining of neck pain.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We attended an incident at the junction of Hoghton Road and Quaker Brook Lane.

"We stablised one of the vans so that paramedics could check the driver over. The driver was then helped from the vehicle. We did not need to cut anyone out.

"The man was assessed but did not appear to be seriously injured.

"Please make sure that you allow a safe distance between yourself and other cars when driving."

The road was blocked for around half an hour.