Variety Children's Charity to expand services across Lancashire

A children’s charity is celebrating after expanding its regional branch beyond Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde to help youngsters across Lancashire.

For related stories click here /my-title-gives-me-the-chance-to-help-others-1-8784115 /teenager-donates-wages-for-variety-charity-1-8464451

Variety Children’s Charity provides coaches and bespoke wheelchairs, specialist, sensory and recreational equipment for use in the home, school, children’s hospitals and youth centres. Variety also helps create memorable experiences through the Variety Great Days Out campaign.

David Jones, chairman, said: “We are extremely proud of the work the charity does, and we are looking forward to expanding its reach to help children across the whole of Lancashire via our committee. For the past six years the North West branch of Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde has worked hard fund-raising and helping local children and with this expansion, we know that more children will benefit from the great range of support we provide.”

Cameron Scott, vice chairman, added: “We are proud of the positive impact Variety has had on the lives of so many children. Now we look forward to continuing that great work with this expansion, as we move out across Lancashire to help children and their families across the North West.”