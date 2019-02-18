VIDEO: Is this new video proof of a panther on the prowl in the Lancashire countryside?

A man from Eccleston has captured on camera what he believes is a big cat prowling the fields around Lancashire.

The sighting follows a surge in reports of 'big cats' in fields around Chorley and Leyland in recent weeks.

Is this evidence of a "big cat" prowling the woods around Eccleston, near Chorley? Pic - Fran Coates.

In the video, a large black cat appears to stalk prey in a wooded area near Eccleston.

Nick Spink said he captured the cat slinking around the woods near his home on Saturday, February 16.

He said the creature was "easily over 4 feet" in length and moved like a panther.

Nick said the mysterious cat has returned on a number of occasions since he first spotted it outside his home in January.

Since then, Nick has been feeding the oversized moggy fish fingers and set up CCTV to capture the elusive visitor on camera.

Is there a panther on the prowl in Lancashire? Or is it just a tall tale?

People have suggested that the footage is compelling evidence for the existence of the fabled 'Preston Panther'.

The Preston Panther is a local legend that has excited people's imaginations for decades.

The theory has been bolstered by the discovery of a number of puzzling paw prints in the area.

The prints, comparable to a human size 9, are alleged to belong to a "large cat-like creature". Some people have speculated that the prints resemble those of a lynx or puma.

But are the video and prints proof of a panther prowling the woods and country lanes of Chorley and South Ribble?

Sceptics agree that the prints might belong to an elusive predator - Britain's biggest land predator - the badger.

Before we refer the case to Mulder and Scully, let us review the evidence at hand.

On Friday, February 15, reports of big cats spotted around Heskin began circulating on social media.

A number of people said they had encountered the creature in Bluebell Woods near Heskin Hall.

Other sightings have been reported at Croston, Dawber's Lane and Smithy Brow in recent weeks.

A woman from Wrightington, who does not wish to be named, said she spotted a "large, puma-like cat" while walking her dog along Smithy Brow on Tuesday, February 12.

She said: "I've heard about the Heskin panther before but never took much interest in it because I don't believe in things like that.

"But I was walking along Smithy Brow with my collie when I saw a large black cat cutting across the field.

"It moved like a panther hunting its prey. It seemed bigger than my dog, about the size of a large Labrador, so maybe about four feet long?

"It knew I was watching it because it stopped and looked right at me. It was nearly dark so it was a bit unnerving and our collie sensed there was something in the field, even though he couldn't see anything over the hedge.

"My first thought was to take a picture but I was walking in the road, with my dog in one hand, so it was difficult.

"I watched it for a couple of minutes before I lost sight of it near behind some trees.

"I'm not saying it was a puma or anything like that, but it was a big cat. Big enough to make me stop in my tracks."

Nick Spink is confident he has caught the same creature on camera.

But does he believe the video is proof of a panther in our midst?

He said: "I've seen this one a couple of times. The piece of stone it walks towards is just over 52 inches, so I'd say the cat was similar in length.

"I'd head to tip of tail. I feed it fish fingers. I never said it wasn't a domestic cat but I'm certain it's living totally wild.

"I've spoken to a lot of people nearby and they know nothing of it, they've never even seen it.

"I just wanted to share the video to highlight the fact that cats can get quite big."

The 1976 Dangerous Wild Animals Act made it illegal to keep big cats as pets and may have led to some being released by owners.

Lancashire Post has contacted the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to find out if any big cats are licensed in the area.