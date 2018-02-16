Voters aged 11 go to the polls to elect MPs

Children as young as 11 are being urged to cast their vote next month to elect Lancashire’s five members of the UK Youth Parliament.

Votes will be cast online for the next month to select members for five separate constituencies - Preston; Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire; Lancaster, Fylde and Wyre; Burnley and Pendle and Hyndburn, Ribble Valley and Rossendale.

Lancashire County Council is encouraging all the county’s young people aged from 11 to 19 to vote on the authority’s website, with the polls closing on March 15.

“This is a great opportunity for you to get involved by voting for your MYP,” said Coun Susie Charles (pictured), LCC cabinet member for children, young people and schools.

“I’d urge young people to support the democratic process and their local communities. This is another demonstration of the positive contribution that young people can make.”

In addition to the five seats in the public vote, one more MYP will be chosen by the Children in Care Council and the SEND forum.

Young people who are elected organise events and projects, run campaigns and influence decision makers on the issues which matter most to young people. Runners-up will be offered the opportunity to become a Deputy MYP to support the MYPs in these activities. In the past two years, one million young people have voted in UK Youth Parliament elections.

MYPs attend events such as national debates, government consultations, training days and planning events to share their ideas and work.

They speak to ministers, including the Prime Minister, about issues and policies that concern them.