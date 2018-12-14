Warning to Lancashire families after SIX house fires in FOUR days are caused by washing machines and tumble dryers

Lancashire firefighters are urging families to take care this Christmas when leaving white goods unattended.



Fire crews battled six house fires in four days - four of them in just a 24 hour period - all caused by white goods.

Lancashire firefighters responded to three tumble dryer fires in 24 hours between December 9 - 10.

Lancashire firefighters responded to a combusted washing machine in Neargates, Charnock Richard on Wednesday December 12 and a dishwasher fire in Birchwood Road, Coppull the next day.

It followed four separate call-outs in just 24 hours between December 9 and 10 - all caused by tumble dryers at homes in Preston, Bamber Bridge, St Annes and Blackpool.

Lancashire fire crews are urging families to take more caution after it emerged that all five house fires involved white goods.

The fires were extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using hose reel jeta. Fire crews also had to use ventilation units to clear the smoke and hot gases from the homes.

Fire crews have urged people to follow these tips to keep their homes safe from white goods fires.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are advising people to only use washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers when someone is at home, and not to use them at night when people are in bed.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Tumble dryer fires can occur at any time of the year, but there is no doubt that the colder, damper whether means we rely on them a little more in the winter time and this can sometimes mean we see an increase in the number of incidents we attend involving dryer machines.

"In just a 24-hour period from the December 9 to 10, Lancashire firefighters attended three separate incidents involving domestic tumble dryers.

"Thankfully, no one was injured and the incidents were dealt with swiftly. But it does mean we want to raise a bit more awareness about tumble dryer safety.

"All homeowners should ensure that they have working smoke alarms that are regularly tested.

"Home fire safety checks can be arranged by either ringing 0800 169 1125 or by visiting Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s website."

You can visit the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service website for advice on how to keep your machine in good working order and reduce the risk of fire.

They have also put together a leaflet with some top tips on how to help prevent white goods fires. You can download it here.