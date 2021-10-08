Washing machine goes up in flames inside Leyland home

Firefighters from Leyland and Bamber Bridge were called to the home in Atherton Road at around 9.50am this morning (October 8).

It was discovered the fire involved a washing machine in the kitchen of the property.

Firefighters made the scene safe by isolating the electrics and removing the washing machine from the address.

They were in attendance for around 15 minutes.

Electrical Safety

40 per cent of accidental house fires are caused by electrical appliances and supply, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

- Keep all electrical appliances clean, follow the operating instructions and keep them in good working order

- Only use white goods machines such as washing machines, tumble dryers and dishwashers when you are at home and not asleep

- Don't overload extension leads or adapters

- Regularly check for frayed or worn cables and wires